RECIPE: Olio's Mohammara Spread

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. Separate 3 fresh garlic cloves from a bulb, leaving the skin on. Closely trim the top to open up the clove. Rub the cloves generously with 1 tablespoon olive oil and place in a small ovenproof dish or skillet. Place in the oven and roast for 20 minutes. Remove and set aside. Squeeze roasted cloves out of skins when cool.

3. Lower the oven temperature to 200 degrees.

4. Drain peppers, rinse and pat dry. Toss with remaining olive oil and arrange in a single layer on baking sheets. Roast for 10 to 12 minutes to dry the peppers. Remove from the oven and let cool.

5. As the peppers cool, toast walnuts in a skillet over medium high heat for about 5 to 7 minutes, stirring often to prevent burning. Remove from skillet, spread out on a sheet pan to thoroughly cool, and set aside.

6. In a food processor, pulse the peppers with the garlic cloves until the ingredients form a thick, smooth paste. Remove and set aside.