RECIPE: Pietro’s Fettuccine Carbonara

Yield: 2 very large servings or 4 big side servings
12-ounces cooked fettuccine noodles (about 4 cups)
1 ounce chopped prosciutto (3 to 4 thin slices)
1 ounce chopped bacon (1 strip regular cut, not thick cut)
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 cups half-and-half
1 large egg
½ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
1 to 2 tablespoons chopped parsley leaves for garnish
Notes: For the test, we used 6 ounces of dried pasta to get 12-ounces cooked, which measured a little over 4 cups cooked.
• Pietro’s uses Barilla fettucine in their dish. The restaurant cooks it in boiling water for 6 to 8 minutes to the al dente stage. We used the organic fettuccine in the stay-at-home pantry, which was a little narrower than the Barilla noodles. The sauce would work with any long pasta.
• Use a sharp, thin blade — not serrrated — to cut the prosciutto and bacon.
• The cream sauce tended to seize up after leftovers spent time in the fridge. Here’s how to reheat them in a nonstick skillet. Heat 1 cup broth or pasta water in a small saucepan. When it comes to a boil, pour half in a warmed nonstick skillet and add the cold noodles, turning to coat them. Cook over medium heat, adding liquid if needed, until the dish is warmed through.
• If you choose to reduce the calories and fat in the recipe, check out Dan Neman’s hints to lighten a creamy pasta dish here.
1. Cook pasta to the al dente stage according to manufacturer’s directions. Reserve 1 to 1 ½-cups pasta water to use to reheat the dish later, or to thin the sauce. Drain and hold the noodles in a warm place as you make the sauce.
2. Crisp both prosciutto and bacon in a large 9- or 10-inch skillet.
3. In a medium bowl, whisk the egg into the half-and-half. Add butter to the skillet holding the prosciutto and bacon and melt, then pour in half-and-half and egg mixture. Bring to a low boil over medium heat and continue to cook for 1 to 2 minutes.
4. Stir in the grated Parmesan, then add the noodles and turn to coat. Serve.
Per serving (based on 4): 351 calories; 15g fat; 8g saturated fat; 82mg cholesterol; 16g protein; 37g carbohydrate; 7g sugar; 2g fiber; 1,023mg sodium; 254mg calcium
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!