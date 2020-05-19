RECIPE: Pietro’s Fettuccine Carbonara
RECIPE: Pietro’s Fettuccine Carbonara

Special Request Pietro's Fettuccine Carbonara for publication May 20, 2020

Caption: Fettuccine Carbonara blends the flavors of crisped prosciutto, bacon, cream, egg, and butter in this easy to make pasta dish. The carryout version comes with a chunk of Italian bread we sliced and grilled with at home with butter and garlic. Photo by Pat Eby

Yield: 2 very large servings or 4 big side servings

12-ounces cooked fettuccine noodles (about 4 cups)

1 ounce chopped prosciutto (3 to 4 thin slices)

1 ounce chopped bacon (1 strip regular cut, not thick cut)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 cups half-and-half

1 large egg

½ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

1 to 2 tablespoons chopped parsley leaves for garnish

Notes: For the test, we used 6 ounces of dried pasta to get 12-ounces cooked, which measured a little over 4 cups cooked.

• Pietro’s uses Barilla fettucine in their dish. The restaurant cooks it in boiling water for 6 to 8 minutes to the al dente stage. We used the organic fettuccine in the stay-at-home pantry, which was a little narrower than the Barilla noodles. The sauce would work with any long pasta.

• Use a sharp, thin blade — not serrrated — to cut the prosciutto and bacon.

• The cream sauce tended to seize up after leftovers spent time in the fridge. Here’s how to reheat them in a nonstick skillet. Heat 1 cup broth or pasta water in a small saucepan. When it comes to a boil, pour half in a warmed nonstick skillet and add the cold noodles, turning to coat them. Cook over medium heat, adding liquid if needed, until the dish is warmed through.

• If you choose to reduce the calories and fat in the recipe, check out Dan Neman’s hints to lighten a creamy pasta dish here.

1. Cook pasta to the al dente stage according to manufacturer’s directions. Reserve 1 to 1 ½-cups pasta water to use to reheat the dish later, or to thin the sauce. Drain and hold the noodles in a warm place as you make the sauce.

2. Crisp both prosciutto and bacon in a large 9- or 10-inch skillet.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk the egg into the half-and-half. Add butter to the skillet holding the prosciutto and bacon and melt, then pour in half-and-half and egg mixture. Bring to a low boil over medium heat and continue to cook for 1 to 2 minutes.

4. Stir in the grated Parmesan, then add the noodles and turn to coat. Serve.

Per serving (based on 4): 351 calories; 15g fat; 8g saturated fat; 82mg cholesterol; 16g protein; 37g carbohydrate; 7g sugar; 2g fiber; 1,023mg sodium; 254mg calcium

