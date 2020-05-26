RECIPE: The Porch Paloma from Tamm Avenue Bar
The Porch Paloma, a cocktail-to-go from Tamm Avenue bar, is made for sipping on the porch on warm nights. It’s simple to make, and yields a bright, fresh taste. Garnish with fresh lime, or mix it up with a sliced strawberries for a slightly different take. photo by Pat Eby

Yield: 1 cocktail

Ice to fill a 16-ounce Mason jar, crushed or cubes

4 ounces tequila

Squirt-brand soda

Pinch of sea salt

Notes: These cocktails-to-go are made in 16-ounce Mason jars with a tight-fitting lid for easy transport.

• Ray Edwards prefers the Aguila Tequila Reposado for this drink.

1. Fill a 16-ounce Mason jar to the top with ice.

2. Pour in the tequila.

3. Fill jar with Squirt soda to top of the shoulder.

4. Add a small pinch of sea salt.

5. Screw on lid and shake to blend.

Per serving: 285 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 7g carbohydrate; 6g sugar; no fiber; 162mg sodium; 5mg calcium

