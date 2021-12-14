 Skip to main content
RECIPE: Yule Log Grog (served hot)
Yield: 1 drink

1 ½ ounces London dry gin

1 ounce ginger liqueur

¾ ounce fresh lime juice

¾ ounce cranberry syrup (see notes)

¼ ounce velvet falernum

4 ounces boiling hot water

Lime peel, for garnish

Cranberry, for garnish

Notes: To make the cranberry syrup: Combine 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup 100% pure cranberry juice with no added sugar in a 2-quart pan. Heat over medium high heat until the sugar just dissolves. Allow to cool, then bottle and store in the refrigerator for up to a week.

• Velvet falernum is a low-proof liqueur with notes of ginger, lime, almonds and allspice. It is popular in tropical drinks. It is somewhat thick and has a velvety mouth feel.

1. Combine all ingredients except the water in a festive mug.

2. Add hot water and stir to combine.

3. Garnish with a skewered lime peel and cranberry.

Per serving: 229 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 31g carbohydrate; 28g sugar; 1g fiber; 2mg sodium; 14mg calcium

