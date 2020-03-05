GH: Haley and Gussie venture into the city for a meal at Small Batch in midtown, about 40 minutes from Defiance.

BO: Neither had been to Small Batch before. Haley says she and Clark like to stay within a 5-mile radius of home.

GH: Gussie — “pissed off after hearing Clark at skeet shooting saying … he doesn’t have anything figured out” — repeats a talking point that I honestly cannot bear to hear one more time: Is Clark going to propose anytime soon?

Haley, speaking for every viewer, wants to know why he cares so much.

Gussie feels like Clark is taking advantage of Haley’s kindness and holding back her acting career. He detects red flags.

BO: “The ball isn’t in my court right now,” Haley says, and Gussie rightly calls her out on that sentiment. Again: This is a conversation for Haley and Clark, not Haley and Gussie.

We hear again about Haley giving up her acting career in LA. (Remember, she has three listed credits on IMDb.)

