 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Hot Chili Peppers
0 comments

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Brazil Rock in Rio

Anthony Kiedis of the band Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Red Hot Chili Peppers hit the road in 2022 with guitarist John Frusciante back in the mix, big news for fans of the band. The tour begins June 4 in Spain with stops in Atlanta, GA (Aug 10), Nashville, TN (Aug. 12) and Chicago, IL (Aug. 19), and Arlington, TX (Sept. 18).

Click here for the full schedule.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News