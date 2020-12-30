Reinsurance Group -29%

When people started dying of COVID-19, life insurers had to pay out more claims than they had expected. That cost Reinsurance Group of America, which essentially sells insurance to insurance companies, a lot of money. RGA said COVID-related claims totaled $161 million in the second quarter and $140 million in the third quarter.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
