Relationship talk

BO: We’re at Clark’s house, a normal grey-shingled home that looks nothing like the rest of the brick houses on the street in the establishing shot. The interior is so bland, I could be convinced it isn’t actually Clark’s home.

GH: “I need to be back in LA for my career,” Haley says in an interview, providing a little preview of what’s in store. “I want Clark to step up and support that. So I’m just hoping this conversation lights a fire under him.”

Sitting together on a beige sectional sofa, with glasses of water in front of them, Clark looks super uncomfortable. “What the hell’s goin’ on?” he asks.

BO: Clark is no conversationalist.

Haley tells him she’s going to rent a place in LA. Though we know he’s been part of at least one previous conversation with Haley about acting and LA, Clark acts as though he’s never heard of LA or why Haley would want to go there.

“Wait, what?” Clark says. “Why?”

GH: Haley says she had moved back to St. Louis to be with him and to help her father with the company, but since she and Clark aren’t engaged, she can’t just sit around and wonder “what if?”

Throughout this exchange, Clark grins like the cat that ate the canary, which makes it difficult to tell what he’s thinking. Is he just nervous? Or does he even care that she’s moving? He gives Haley a lot of noncommittal, dispassionate responses, such as: “I don’t want you to leave. That’d be a pretty big bummer if you’re not around.”