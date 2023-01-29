Remes, Angela Long

was born July 18, 1913, at her family home on Louisiana Avenue St. Louis, Missouri. She was the only daughter of James J. and Angela Padberg Long, but had four older brothers: Gilbert, Francis, Vincent, and Oliver who all pre-deceased her. She died January 24, aged 109, years at her home at Cape Albeon Assisted Living, Valley Park, Missouri She was married to H. Glenn Weber with whom she had three children: Barbara Angela, Marian Claire, and the late John Stephen (Priscilla) Weber. She was the proud grandmother of eight grandchildren and sixteen greatgrandchildren. She was the widow of Frank Remes of St. Louis and step-mother of Sandra Tredway, Margaret Remes, Mark Remes and the late Thom Remes. She began a career as an elementary school teacher when she was very young, teaching in a one-room school house near DeSoto, Missouri, sometimes riding a horse to school. After raising her family she returned to teaching fourth grade in the Webster Groves School District and finished her 30-year teaching career in the Lindbergh School District. Services: She donated her body to St. Louis University Medical School. A memorial service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Valley Park, MO, at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Louis University Center for Anatomical Science and Education, 1402 S. Grand Blvd. St. Louis, Mo. 63104. Angela's family would like to offer a special thanks to the loving and caring staff at Cape Albeon Assisted Living Center, and the wonderful team of nurses with Pathways Hospice and Palliative Care. We, the family, will miss the yearly celebrations of her birthday.