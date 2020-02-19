When 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $29-$105 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
Jonathan Larson never got to see “Rent” become a worldwide sensation; the young composer died unexpectedly just before his musical’s 1996 off-Broadway debut. The show went on, though, winning four Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize. A 20th-anniversary tour visits the Fox for five performances this weekend, where a limited number of orchestra seats will be available for $24 apiece. Purchases (cash only) may be made two hours before each show at the Fox box office. By Gabe Hartwig