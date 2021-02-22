Repairs underway after burst pipe floods St. Louis Civil Courts building

ST. LOUIS — Workers are making repairs to the Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis after a burst pipe last week caused flooding to the first floor and two basements.

Courthouse staff discovered a ruptured stack pipe about 3 a.m. Thursday on the north end of the building at 10 North Tucker Boulevard. The rupture "caused a lot of flooding" to parts of the first floor and basements, knocking out electrical power, elevators and the building's fire alarm system, said Thom Gross, a spokesman for the 22nd Circuit. It is not clear how long the pipe was leaking before it was discovered.

Work crews believe the pipe break was weather-related. They have no damage estimate for making repairs or timetable for completing the repairs, Gross said.

All but some essential court staff have been encouraged to work remotely, and some divisions have been temporarily moved to the Carnahan Courthouse across the street.

The building has had limited public access during the pandemic; it is not clear if the flooding will delay jury trials from resuming, now targeted for the week of March 15 at the earliest.

