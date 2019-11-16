New artistic director Hana S. Sharif directs “Pride and Prejudice” (Dec. 4-29; $20-$99.50) on the mainstage, based on the classic Jane Austen novel and adapted by Christopher Baker. For young audiences, the Rep’s Imaginary Theatre Company presents “The Ant and the Grasshopper” (Nov. 23; $10) in a pair of sensory-friendly performances and “The Elves and the Shoemaker” (Dec. 21-23, Heagney Theatre at Nerinx Hall High School; $10).
Where Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves • More info 314-968-4925; repstl.org