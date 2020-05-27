You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Rescheduled for 2020: Brooks and Dunn
0 comments

Rescheduled for 2020: Brooks and Dunn

Kix Brooks, Ronnie Dunn

Kix Brooks (left) and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn perform in 2015 at the Academy of Country Music Awards. 

Brooks and Dunn’s “Reboot 2020 Tour” with Tucker Beathard, original scheduled for May 15, rescheduled for Oct. 3

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports