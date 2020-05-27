You are the owner of this article.
Rescheduled for 2021: Halsey
Spain European MTV Awards 2019 Show

Singer Halsey performs during the European MTV Awards in Seville, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Halsey, originally scheduled for July 25, 2020, rescheduled for July 24, 2021.

