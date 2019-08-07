Chesterfield-based Amdocs, which provides software and services to communications and media companies, acquired network engineering firm TTS Wireless for about $50 million in cash.
Amdocs said buying the Pleasanton, Calif., firm would expand its capabilities in 5G mobile technology.
Separately, Amdocs said Wednesday that it earned $131.4 million, or 96 cents a share, in its fiscal third quarter. Adjusted for one-time gains and costs, the earnings came to $1.19 a share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for $1.11 per share.
Revenue of $1.02 billion fell short of forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.