Biden sides with farmers in 'right to repair' tractor software battle

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden wants the Federal Trade Commission to limit the ability of farm equipment manufacturers to restrict tractor owners from using independent repair shops or complete some repairs on their own, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters Tuesday.

Biden's planned executive order on competition, expected to be released in the coming days, will encourage the FTC to address the issue, the source said. Tractor manufacturers such as Deere & Co. use proprietary repair tools and software to prevent third parties from performing some repairs. Deere and the FTC did not immediately comment.

The FTC wrote a report for Congress in May that discussed "Right to Repair," which addresses the issue of limits that manufacturers put on who can repair items ranging from mobile phones to home appliances to cars. The limits may also raise the price of those repairs.

The source noted the scope of any "Right to Repair" rules would be set by the FTC.

Biden separately plans to direct the U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) to write a series of rules to increase competition in agricultural industries, including one under the Packers and Stockyards Act making it easier for farmers to bring claims and adopt anti-retaliation protections for farmers who raise concerns about bad practices, the source said.