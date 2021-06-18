Bullard calls Fed's 'hawkish' shift a natural response to stronger inflation and growth

WASHINGTON — St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said Friday that the U.S. central bank's shift towards a faster tightening of monetary policy was a "natural" response to economic growth and particularly inflation moving quicker than expected as the country reopens after the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with CNBC, Bullard said he was among the seven Fed policymakers who expect the most aggressive steps, with rate increases beginning next year, to contain inflation that he thinks will prove more persistent than his colleagues.

New economic projections released Wednesday after a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday showed a core of 13 out of 18 Fed officials projected rates would likely need to increase by the end of 2023, a surprise to many investors and analysts.

With the pandemic "coming to a close," Bullard said, a shift to non-crisis policies is normal.

"We were expecting a good year, a good reopening, but this is a bigger year than we were expecting, more inflation than we were expecting, and I think it's natural that we've tilted a little bit more hawkish here to contain inflationary pressures," Bullard told CNBC.

The Fed on Wednesday surprised investors by anticipating two quarter-percentage-point rate increases in 2023.