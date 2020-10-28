 Skip to main content
Bunge profit nearly doubles, thanks to strength in oilseeds
Bunge profit nearly doubles, thanks to strength in oilseeds

Bunge SCF operates new elevator on Mississippi

The 1,200-foot-long river belt conveyor that carries grain from Bunge SCF's Fairmont City elevator to barges for shipment down the Mississippi River, photographed Friday, March 8, 2013. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

CHESTERFIELD — Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd. reported a 91% rise in adjusted quarterly profit  Wednesday due to strength in its agribusiness segment driven by oilseed processing.

Strong oilseed processing margins and robust demand for soy products like animal feed and cooking oil contributed to Bunge's profits.

Bunge raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to between $6.25 and $6.75 a share, citing improving market trends.

"Looking into next year, we expect many of the favorable trends to continue with demand for our products remaining strong. We also expect additional global demand for vegetable oil from the growth of biofuels," Chief Executive Greg Heckman said.

Net attributable income to Bunge was $262 million, or $1.84 per share, for the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $1.49 billion, or $10.57 per share, a year earlier. Bunge had taken $1.7 billion in charges in the year-ago quarter.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a profit of $2.47 per share, up from $1.28 per share a year earlier.

Sales for the quarter fell 1.6% to $10.16 billion. That beat analysts' estimates of $9.9 billion, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S.

In early Wednesday trading, Bunge shares rose 7% to $59.42.

