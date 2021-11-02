Crypto coin riding Squid Game high craters after 'rug pull'

A cryptocurrency named after the wildly popular Netflix drama "Squid Game" crashed to almost zero value on Tuesday after a dizzying rally pushed it to almost $2,800 last week.

The so-called squid token's market value jumped to $2.4 billion at the peak of Monday's trading with a trading volume of $14 million over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. The reason for squid's slump was unclear. However, several reports including one by Gizmodo said holders of the coin were not allowed to sell the digital coin. Reuters could not independently verify the information.

Specialist crypto news outlet Coindesk reported that a digital address dumped squid tokens and cashed out millions of dollars worth of tokens in what it termed a "rug pull," a situation where crypto developers abandon a project and run away with investors' money.

Squid's website appeared to be offline on Tuesday, while its Twitter account was "temporarily restricted" due to unusual activity.

Squid has only traded for a week, according to CoinMarketCap.