Fed's Bullard says U.S. economy not out of the woods yet
0 comments

Fed's Bullard says U.S. economy not out of the woods yet

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
2 Federal Reserve officials highlight deep divisions

FILE - In this Friday, July 20, 2018 file photo, James Bullard, chief executive officer and president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, speaks during a Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce meeting in Glasgow, Ky. Bullard dissented from the September 2019 quarter-point rate cut in favor of a bigger half-point cut. (Bac Totrong/Daily News via AP)

 Bac Totrong

NEW YORK — St. Louis Federal Reserve bank President James Bullard said on Thursday that he is hopeful the worst of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic may have passed in April, but the U.S. economy is not yet in the clear.

"I definitely don't think we're out of the woods," Bullard said during a virtual conference. "We're still at a high, high risk level here. Any crisis, I think you have to keep in mind that many things can happen — many twists and turns can occur."

Bullard said he expects the U.S. economy to rebound more quickly than it did during the 2007 to 2009 financial crisis, but that the pace of the recovery will depend on the coronavirus.

The shutdowns rolled out this year were appropriate to slow the spread of the virus, but they are not sustainable in the long term because many businesses cannot survive several months without revenue, Bullard said.

"If you get massive business failures, you'll face depression risk or financial crisis risk or both," Bullard said. "And we want to stay out of those situations," he said, adding that his base case is for that dire scenario to be avoided.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports