GameStop loses CEO in latest management shakeup

GameStop Corp's George Sherman will step down as chief executive in the biggest shakeup at the video game retailer, giving top shareholder Ryan Cohen more control as he leads the company's shift to e-commerce.

The company's shares, which were at the heart of a Reddit-driven trading frenzy, jumped 8% in morning trading Monday after GameStop said Sherman would resign on or before July 31 and that it had started looking for a successor.

Reuters had earlier reported that GameStop's board was working with an executive headhunter on the CEO search and that its directors had spoken to potential candidates from gaming, e-commerce and technology sectors.

GameStop also said Sherman had refused to receive compensation for his role as a director, both before and after separation date, and had agreed to cancel his 2020 performance-vested restricted stock award.

Sherman has already forfeited more than 587,000 shares for failing to meet performance targets, a regulatory filing showed last week.

Sherman's move to step down comes as Ryan Cohen, co-founder and former CEO of online pet food company Chewy Inc., tightens his grip on GameStop after taking over as chairman earlier this month. Cohen's RC Ventures owns nearly 13% of GameStop, according to Refinitiv data.