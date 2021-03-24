Italy's Leonardo makes surprise U-turn on U.S. unit listing

MILAN — Italy's Leonardo shelved a listing of its U.S. electronics unit DRS in a surprise move that sent shares in the defense and aerospace firm down more than 10% Wednesday.

Leonardo, which had hoped to use the proceeds from the initial public offering to cut its debt pile and fund potential acquisitions, said adverse market conditions had prevented an adequate valuation of the unit.

"The IPO was hit by expectations the U.S. administration could trim its military spending to focus on its stimulus package for the whole economy," one source close to the matter told Reuters.

Leonardo, which had been looking to complete the listing by the end of March, was offering about 22% of DRS, valuing the stake at up to $702 million.

Leonardo was expected to receive all the proceeds from the offering, while DRS intended to keep future profits for growth.

One of Europe's biggest defense players, the state-controlled firm formerly named Finmeccanica bought DRS in 2008 in a deal valuing DRS at $5.2 billion, including $1.27 billion debt.

On Wednesday Leonardo said the decision to postpone the offering was made "notwithstanding investor interest within the price range during the course of the roadshow."