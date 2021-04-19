J&J COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing halted at plant that had contamination issue

BALTIMORE — Production of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine at a U.S. manufacturing plant was halted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration while the agency investigates an error that led to millions of doses being ruined last month.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, the company that owns and runs the Baltimore plant that had been making the J&J vaccine, said in a regulatory filing that the FDA requested a production pause on Friday pending completion of the inspection.

Johnson & Johnson said it would work with Emergent and the FDA to address any findings at the end of the inspection.

J&J was put in charge of manufacturing at the plant in early April by the U.S. government after it disclosed the error in which ingredients from AstraZeneca's shot, which was also being produced at the plant, contaminated a batch of the J&J vaccine.

The request to halt manufacturing is the latest setback to J&J's vaccine, which has been paused for use in the U.S. as regulators review reports of rare but serious brain blood clots in people who took the one-dose shot.