LabCorp to make COVID-19 testing services available at workplaces
LabCorp to make COVID-19 testing services available at workplaces

Diagnostic services provider LabCorp said on Thursday it would make its COVID-19 tests available at workplaces, as employers across the United States look to bring people back to work safely.

The company said it would provide customized services for workplaces including temperature checks, COVID-19 test collection at offices, access to its at-home sample collection kit, antibody test, as well as flu vaccinations in the fall.

LabCorp has more than a dozen locations in the St. Louis region, from Shiloh, Illinois, to St. Peters, Missouri.

With millions of Americans out of work in a coronavirus-battered economy, a growing number of states are relaxing the restrictions put in place to slow the outbreak even as the number of infections continues to rise.

Public health experts have warned that rushing to relax the restrictions, without having vastly expanded testing and other precautions firmly in place would risk the resurgence of the virus.

LabCorp currently provides lab tests, antibody blood tests that can tell whether a person has ever been infected, as well as kits that allow people to mail in their own nasal swab samples, reducing risks of further transmission.

Earlier this week, the company expanded delivery of the at-home collection kits to all customers, after having limited availability to healthcare workers during the launch last month.

LabCorp said its "return to work" offerings would also include wellness services such as biometric screening.

