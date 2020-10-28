Lost in translation: Amazon website launch trips over faulty Swedish

STOCKHOLM — Amazon.com Inc.'s long-awaited launch of its Swedish website Wednesday was marred by glitches and translation errors, including mistaking the Argentinian flag for Sweden's.
The website, which offers customers more than 150 million products across 30 categories, used faulty translation from English to Swedish, allowing offensive words in product descriptions.
"Valdtakt," which means rape in Swedish, is used on several products instead of "raps," the correct Swedish word for a plant.
Some product descriptions use a Swedish word for male genitals instead of the word for rooster, and a frying pan is listed as a product for women.
Users took to Twitter to point out the errors but Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
"Your choice of words is a catastrophe for your launch and you need a new director for overseas sales. I assume your shares will plummet in response," one Twitter user said.
Another user pointed out that the cost of a product listed on the Swedish website was higher than one on its German website.
Swedish customers could already shop on Amazon through websites in other European countries, such as Germany, but this often meant paying high delivery charges.
The new website, amazon.se, will offer tens of thousands of products from Swedish businesses, said Alex Ootes, vice president for EU Expansion at Amazon.
Amazon shares were down 2.6% at midday Wednesday.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.