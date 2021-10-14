 Skip to main content
McDonald's to start testing McPlant burger in U.S. next month
McDonald's Corp. said Thursday that it would test its plant-based McPlant burger, developed in partnership with vegan meat maker Beyond Meat, in eight U.S. outlets next month.

The fast-food chain, which tied up with Beyond Meat to develop meatless alternatives in February, said it would start testing the burger Nov. 3 for a limited time.

The McPlant burger is already available in some countries, including Sweden, Denmark and Britain.

McDonald's said it would run the test as long as supplies last.

Shares of Beyond Meat rose 1.7% in morning trading.

