Spire could get more time to operate Missouri natural gas pipeline

Natural gas utility Spire Inc. will probably get more time to keep its STL pipeline in Missouri operating after the environmental group that won a court decision requiring the pipe shutdown asked the court for more time, according to analysts.

Spire has warned that the shutdown of the 65-mile pipeline could cause gas service outages for as many as 400,000 customers in St. Louis during peak cold conditions this winter.

In June, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit vacated and remanded the certificate that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued for the roughly $285 million Spire STL pipeline in 2018.

Since then, Spire in July asked FERC for emergency authorization to keep the pipe operating to avoid gas shortages this winter. Spire also asked the D.C. Circuit to reconsider its ruling.

This week, the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), which filed the case that got the court to vacate the STL permit in June, urged the court to uphold its ruling but wait 90 days to order the pipeline to shut to give FERC more time to act on Spire's request.