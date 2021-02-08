Tesla stashes $1.5 billion in bitcoin, will accept as payment for cars soon

“We expect to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future, subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis, which we may or may not liquidate upon receipt,” the company said.

Tesla said it had invested an aggregate $1.5 billion in bitcoin under the changed policy and could "acquire and hold digital assets from time to time or long-term."

“He’s now putting his money (shareholders’) where his mouth is,” Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said. “But given his recent comments — and adding #bitcoin to his Twitter bio on January 29th — it also raises a real question about possible market manipulation.”

Central banks remain skeptical of digital currencies, but analysts say the more real world uses appear for bitcoin, the more attractive it will prove as a long-term store of value.

Tesla's investment follows similar moves by Square Inc., the payments company led by Twitter Inc chief Jack Dorsey, and U.S. software firm MicroStrategy Inc.

In December, Musk had asked about the possibility of converting “large transactions” of Tesla balance sheet into bitcoin on Twitter. Michael Saylor, Microstrategy’s CEO, had suggested the billionaire make the move.