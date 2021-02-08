Tesla stashes $1.5 billion in bitcoin, will accept as payment for cars soon

Elon Musk launched a pair of potential game-changing shifts for bitcoin Monday, revealing a $1.5 billion investment and disclosing that Tesla would soon take payment for its cars in the digital currency.
The announcements, buried deep in Tesla’s 2020 annual report, drove the world's best-known cryptocurrency up 10% to more than $43,000 in Monday morning trading. Musk had previously touted the currency in several social media posts.
“I think we will see an acceleration of companies looking to allocate to bitcoin now that Tesla has made the first move,” said Eric Turner, vice president of market intelligence at cryptocurrency research and data firm Messari.
“One of the largest companies in the world now owns bitcoin and by extension, every investor that owns Tesla (or even just an S&P 500 fund) has exposure to it as well.”
Musk said a week ago that bitcoin was “on the verge” of being more widely accepted among investors and asked in December if it was possible to do large transactions in the currency.
In late January, Musk changed the bio of his Twitter account, which has 46 million followers, to include #bitcoin.
Tesla said in a filing that the decision was part of a broad investment policy aimed at diversifying and maximizing its returns on cash. The report said it ended 2020 with $19.38 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
“We expect to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future, subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis, which we may or may not liquidate upon receipt,” the company said.
Tesla said it had invested an aggregate $1.5 billion in bitcoin under the changed policy and could "acquire and hold digital assets from time to time or long-term."
“He’s now putting his money (shareholders’) where his mouth is,” Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said. “But given his recent comments — and adding #bitcoin to his Twitter bio on January 29th — it also raises a real question about possible market manipulation.”
Central banks remain skeptical of digital currencies, but analysts say the more real world uses appear for bitcoin, the more attractive it will prove as a long-term store of value.
Tesla's investment follows similar moves by Square Inc., the payments company led by Twitter Inc chief Jack Dorsey, and U.S. software firm MicroStrategy Inc.
In December, Musk had asked about the possibility of converting “large transactions” of Tesla balance sheet into bitcoin on Twitter. Michael Saylor, Microstrategy’s CEO, had suggested the billionaire make the move.
PayPal said in October that it would allow customers to buy, sell and hold bitcoin and other virtual coins using its online wallets. It remains to be seen whether bitcoin will see greater adoption as a form of payment, something it has struggled to achieve.
“I think a lot of institutions and corporates who thought the Saylor move was curious might actually see the upside in taking a small hedge on bitcoin for better returns than any other fiat yield in 2021 and follow,” said Maya Zehavi, a blockchain consultant.
“If this becomes a trend in corporate treasuries the downside of staying on the sidelines will only become costlier over time.”
Bitcoin surged more than 10% to a record high of $43,625 after Tesla’s disclosure.