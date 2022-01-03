Tesla surmounts supply chain woes with blockbuster delivery number

"They have beaten all the odds," Gene Munster, managing partner at venture capital firm Loup Ventures, said Sunday. "The first is the demand for their products is through the roof. And the second is they're doing a great job of meeting that demand," he said.

Munster said he expected Tesla's deliveries to grow to 1.3 million vehicles this year despite headwinds in production at its new factories and supply chain problems.

Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said in October that it was difficult to predict how quickly the company will be able to boost production at new factories in Texas and Berlin, which will use new vehicle technologies and new teams.

Tesla said in October that it aimed to build its first production cars at both facilities by the end of 2021, but it is not known whether it met that target. Tesla did not respond to a question from Reuters about the plants. Its Berlin factory had initially been scheduled to begin production last summer.

Deutsche Bank said in a report Friday that it expected Tesla to deliver nearly 1.5 million vehicles this year, although chip shortages remain a risk to production.