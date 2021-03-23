Tesla's in-car cameras raise privacy concerns, magazine says

Tesla Inc.'s use of in-car cameras to record and transmit video footage of drivers and passengers raises privacy concerns, Consumer Reports said Tuesday.

The magazine said the usage could undermine the safety benefits of driver monitoring, which other manufacturers use to alert drivers when they are not paying attention to the road. Tesla has said it studies the footage to help develop self-driving technology.

"If Tesla has the ability to determine if the driver isn't paying attention, it needs to warn the driver in the moment, like other automakers already do," said Jake Fisher, senior director of Consumer Reports' auto test center.

Automakers such as Ford and General Motors, whose monitoring systems do not record or transmit data or video, use infrared technology to identify drivers' eye movements or head position and warn them when they exhibit signs of impairment or distraction, the magazine said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Palo Alto, California, carmaker's internal cameras are also a point of contention in China, where the military banned Tesla cars from entering its complexes, citing security concerns.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said last week that his company would be shut down if its cars were used to spy.