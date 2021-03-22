Twitter boss Jack Dorsey sells first tweet for $2.9 million as an NFT

LONDON — Twitter boss Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet Monday for just over $2.9 million.
The tweet is in the form of a non-fungible token, or NFT, a kind of unique digital asset that has exploded in popularity.
Each NFT has its own blockchain-based digital signature, which serves as a public ledger allowing anyone to verify the asset's authenticity and ownership.
The tweet — "just setting up my twttr" — was sent on March 21, 2006.
The NFT was sold via auction on a platform called Valuables, owned by U.S.-based company Cent.
It was bought using the cryptocurrency Ether for the equivalent of $2,915,835.47, Cent co-founder and CEO Cameron Hejazi confirmed.
Cent confirmed that the buyer is Sina Estavi. Estavi's Twitter profile, @sinaEstavi, says he is based in Malaysia and is CEO of the blockchain company Bridge Oracle. Estavi told Reuters he was "thankful" when asked for comment about the purchase.
Dorsey, a bitcoin enthusiast who grew up in St. Louis, on March 6 tweeted a link to the website where the NFT was listed for sale. He said March 9 in another tweet that he would convert proceeds from the auction into bitcoin and donate them to people impacted by COVID-19 in Africa.
Dorsey receives 95% of the proceeds of the sale and Cent receives 5%.
Cent CEO Cameron Hejazi said his platform allows people to show support for a tweet that goes beyond actions such as liking or retweeting.
"These assets might go up in value, they might go down in value, but what will stay is the ledger and the history of 'I purchased this from you at this moment in time' and that's going to be in both the buyer, the seller and the public spectators' memory," Hejazi said, adding that this was "inherently valuable."