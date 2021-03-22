Twitter boss Jack Dorsey sells first tweet for $2.9 million as an NFT

LONDON — Twitter boss Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet Monday for just over $2.9 million.

The tweet is in the form of a non-fungible token, or NFT, a kind of unique digital asset that has exploded in popularity.

Each NFT has its own blockchain-based digital signature, which serves as a public ledger allowing anyone to verify the asset's authenticity and ownership.

The tweet — "just setting up my twttr" — was sent on March 21, 2006.

The NFT was sold via auction on a platform called Valuables, owned by U.S.-based company Cent.

It was bought using the cryptocurrency Ether for the equivalent of $2,915,835.47, Cent co-founder and CEO Cameron Hejazi confirmed.

Cent confirmed that the buyer is Sina Estavi. Estavi's Twitter profile, @sinaEstavi, says he is based in Malaysia and is CEO of the blockchain company Bridge Oracle. Estavi told Reuters he was "thankful" when asked for comment about the purchase.