U.S. opens $500 million fund for relatives of Boeing 737 MAX victims

WASHINGTON — A $500 million U.S. victim compensation fund for the relatives of 346 people killed in two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes opened Monday, claim administrators said.

The fund is part of a settlement with the Justice Department. Boeing Co. in January agreed to pay $500 million to compensate the heirs, relatives and beneficiaries of the passengers who died in Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in 2018 and 2019.

Each eligible family will receive nearly $1.45 million and money will be paid on a rolling basis as claim forms are submitted and completed, administrators Ken Feinberg and Camille Biros said in a joint statement. Families have until Oct. 15 to complete claim forms.

The Justice Department and Boeing did not immediately comment.

The fund is part of a $2.5 billion Justice Department settlement reached in January with Boeing after prosecutors charged the company with fraud over the certification of the 737 MAX following a Lion Air crash on Oct. 29, 2018, and an Ethiopian Airlines disaster on March 10, 2019.

The settlement allowed Boeing to avoid criminal prosecution but did not impact civil litigation by victims’ relatives that continues.