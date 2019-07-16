DETROIT -- The United Auto Workers and General Motors kicked off contract talks Tuesday, with the union's president calling on the automaker to keep open plants it has slated for closure.
UAW President Gary Jones reminded the company that the union helped it through bankruptcy a decade ago. "We invested in you, now it's your turn to invest in us," Jones said at a joint event with GM executives.
This year's talks on a new four-year contract with the Detroit automakers are expected to be contentious, as U.S. auto sales are slowing after a long boom.
Rising health care costs, job security and the use of temporary workers are expected to be major sticking points.
GM has been a target of union ire since it announced the closure of five North American plants late last year.
Workers from GM's Lordstown, Ohio, plant, wearing red shirts emblazoned with "Invest in Lordstown," greeted UAW officials with applause as they arrived at the event Tuesday.
GM is in talks to sell the Lordstown plant to electric vehicle startup Workhorse Group Inc. and an affiliated, newly formed entity.
Workers in Lordstown built the Chevrolet Cruze, a sedan, sales of which had plummeted as Americans abandoned passenger cars in favor of pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles.
GM Chief Executive Mary Barra said before a formal handshake with Jones that the pace of change in the auto industry has intensified. "We are not here just to survive ... we are here to win," Barra said. Winning "represents growth and that means jobs," she added.
Jones struck a similarly adversarial tone Monday when the UAW officially launched negotiations with Ford Motor Co. The union will formally launch talks later on Tuesday with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.