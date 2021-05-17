Reverse publish arts briefs

So maybe you made out with a special someone inside the Time Tunnel at Six Flags St. Louis. And maybe you got the person’s number — and even a marriage — out of it.

Six Flags St. Louis turns 50 this year and is looking to celebrate the many marriages in which the park played a role. The park is looking for 25 couples to renew their vows there June 19.

People who met their current spouse at the park, had their first date there, got engaged or married there, or have a special place for Six Flags in their relationship are asked to share their stories. They may be chosen to participate in the vow renewal ceremony and reception.

Stories can be shared through May 28, and winners will be chosen May 31. Winners will also receive two season passes. To enter, visit sixflags.com/stlouis/events/vow-renewal-ceremony. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

Washington U. professor wins Jackson Prize for poetry

Poet Carl Phillips has received a $75,000 honor for a body of work that displays “exceptional talent.”