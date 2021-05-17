Reverse publish arts briefs

Through July 11, Alton visitors can learn about some of the city's Black residents with the help of a photography exhibition and mobile app.
"Untold Black Stories of Alton" features large-format portraits of more than 30 people displayed in eight Broadway storefronts.
“These portraits will animate the Downtown Arts District with striking imagery to further engage our community in these Untold Black Stories of Alton and celebrate participants who shared their stories,” Rachel Lappin, executive director of Jacoby Arts Center, said in a statement. “The mixed media experience will be accessible 24/7 for locals and tourists alike. In other words, this is a museum-like outdoor art exhibition throughout downtown.”
The residents were recorded by StoryCorps for the Untold Black Stories project.
The audio tour is available at explore.riversandroutes.com. Excerpts from the conversations can be heard there, and the full 40-minute StoryCorps recordings can be found at jacobyartscenter.org/untoldblackstories.
An exhibition opening at 6 p.m. June 4 at the Jacoby Arts Center will provide a chance to meet the participants and the artists who will create a corresponding exhibition that will be on display through July 11 around town.
Alton residents who would like to add their story to the project can sign up at jacobyartscenter.org/untoldblackstories. By Valerie Schremp Hahn
Cinema St. Louis announces Citygarden competition winners
Cinema St. Louis has announced the winners of its seventh “Cinema at Citygarden” competition.
St. Louis-area filmmakers created short works incorporating nature as a key element. Cash prizes are awarded in three categories.
First place ($1,500) • “Lake Loch Pond Monster,” directed by Carolina Diz and Brittany Zeinstra
Second place ($1,000) • “Ephemeral,” directed by Sabrina Urban
Third place ($500) • “DesMotivaciones,” directed by Kelly Jimenez
A program of the three winners, along with eight other competition films, debuts May 28 on Citygarden’s video wall. The films will play on a loop 5-10 p.m. daily through June 27 at the downtown sculpture park.
“Cinema at Citygarden” is a biennial program organized by Cinema St. Louis and funded by the Gateway Foundation. By Calvin Wilson
St. Louis Art Museum promotes Nichole N. Bridges
Nichole N. Bridges has been named the St. Louis Art Museum's Morton D. May Curator of the Arts of Africa, Oceania and the Americas.
She had already been in charge of the department as associate curator. Since joining the museum in 2013, Bridges has curated exhibitions including “Currents 109: Nick Cave” (2014) and “Adorning Self and Space: West African Textiles” (2015).
She recently has overseen renovation of galleries of Oceanic art, reopening this week. Bridges curated the galleries in collaboration with subject expert Philippe Peltier. Also opening will be a special installation of Australian Aboriginal art, co-curated by Bridges and Alexander Brier Marr, assistant curator for Native American art.
“Nichole has made prolific contributions to the museum,” museum director Brent R. Benjamin said in the statement. “In 2018, she refreshed the museum’s presentation of African art. With this year’s Oceanic installation, she offers our visitors new ways of seeing and thinking about these important aspects of the (art museum’s) comprehensive collection.”
Bridges' promotion makes her the museum's only Black curator. Previously she had been associate curator at the Newark Museum and head of the Department of the Arts of Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Pacific Islands at the Baltimore Museum of Art. She holds a doctorate in art history from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. By Jane Henderson
Is Six Flags St. Louis part of your love story?
So maybe you made out with a special someone inside the Time Tunnel at Six Flags St. Louis. And maybe you got the person’s number — and even a marriage — out of it.
Six Flags St. Louis turns 50 this year and is looking to celebrate the many marriages in which the park played a role. The park is looking for 25 couples to renew their vows there June 19.
People who met their current spouse at the park, had their first date there, got engaged or married there, or have a special place for Six Flags in their relationship are asked to share their stories. They may be chosen to participate in the vow renewal ceremony and reception.
Stories can be shared through May 28, and winners will be chosen May 31. Winners will also receive two season passes. To enter, visit sixflags.com/stlouis/events/vow-renewal-ceremony. By Valerie Schremp Hahn
Washington U. professor wins Jackson Prize for poetry
Poet Carl Phillips has received a $75,000 honor for a body of work that displays “exceptional talent.”
On May 17, Poets & Writers announced that the 61-year-old Phillips has won the Jackson Prize, which in previous years has gone to Elizabeth Alexander, Claudia Rankine and current U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo, among others. Phillips' 15 books of poetry include “Wild Is the Wind,” “Pale Colors in a Tall Field” and “In the Blood.”
Phillips, 61, is a native of Everett, Washington, and is a professor of English at Washington University. His previous awards include the Los Angeles Times Book Prize and the Kenyon Review Award.
“Phillips is a love poet; he wants to know what one human has to do with another, what one owes another, and how all of this translates into desire and the capacity to inspire moral or immoral reactions," prize judges Jericho Brown, Carolyn Forche and Juan Felipe Herrera wrote in their citation.
Poets & Writers, founded in 1970, is a nonprofit organization with a mission to “foster the professional development of poets and writers, to promote communication throughout the literary community, and to help create an environment in which literature can be appreciated by the widest possible public.” Associated Press