Review: In Jane Smiley historical novel, a young brothel worker investigates murder

When Eliza’s husband was shot dead in a bar fight, she was relieved. Free of his abuse, and far from her controlling, religious parents, she set out to make her own way in 1851 Monterey, California.

In Jane Smiley’s darkly delightful “A Dangerous Business,” we meet Eliza, just 21, after she has established herself in the one career readily open to a young widow — prostitution. She is flourishing; her madam, Mrs. Parks, is kind, and Eliza has money of her own for the first time.

What she would like is a true friend, and she finds one in Jean, a sharp, savvy sex worker at another brothel, one that meets the needs of female clients.

But there’s a wrinkle in this new, easy life. Young women, also prostitutes, have begun to disappear, one by one, and no one seems to care. Monterey in the 1850s has no police force, not even constables like those back east.

“Maybe it’s different in St. Louis or some place that’s been around for a while,” Jean muses, “but out here, it’s all the sheriff can do to look good and hope for the best.”

We readers will care, though, as Eliza and Jean begin investigating, on their own and at their own risk.

Smiley, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Perestroika in Paris” and “A Thousand Acres,” crafts this simple story into a remarkable book, one that is hard to categorize.

Is it a whodunnit? Yes, certainly, as Eliza and Jean find a body and zero in on a suspect, inspired by the work of “Mr. Poe” and his pioneering sleuth, August Dupin.

But it is also a nifty piece of historical fiction, affectionately telling the story of Monterey (where Smiley, a St. Louis native and John Burroughs graduate, now lives) in the years after the gold rush has passed it by.

Throughout, too, is a theme of female empowerment, as Eliza finds her long-buried spunk through the inspiration of bold, eccentric Jean. Smiley excels here at bringing all the female characters, even those who barely make an appearance, to vibrant life.

But don’t write off men in “A Dangerous Business.” Sailors and ranchers, charming and peculiar, elderly or virginal, visit the brothel with stories that expand Eliza’s world in ways she couldn’t have imagined. Some could carry their own books, and hey — Smiley has written a trilogy before, so how about it?

As Eliza tries to emulate the cool calculations of Poe’s Dupin — considered fiction’s first detective and the forerunner of the whole genre — she puts herself in danger, needless to say.

But as her madam, Mrs. Parks, points out, she’s already at risk just by virtue of her gender. “Between you and me, being a woman is a dangerous business, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

At a slender 224 pages, “A Dangerous Business” is both a speedy read and a rarity: a novel we might wish were a little longer.

Gail Pennington is a former longtime television critic for the Post-Dispatch.