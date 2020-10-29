 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
REVISED PROJECTIONS FOR 2020 TIGERS?
0 comments

REVISED PROJECTIONS FOR 2020 TIGERS?

  • 0
No. 10 Florida plays 1st game in 3 weeks, hosts hot Missouri

Missouri running back Larry Rountree III, right, celebrates with teammate Tyler Badie (1) after scoring on a 1-yard run during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

QUESTION: Coach Drinkwitz for governor! Through four games, this looks like a great hire! Have you revised your expectation for the Tigers’ potential win total for this year?

MATTER: Can we wait for Tuesday’s election results before putting Drinkwitz on the ballot for governor?

Revised expectations? Sure. I thought they'd win three or four games. At this point, if they only win three it's a big disappointment. If they only win four that's a mild disappointment. Florida is a more winnable game than I expected a month ago. Mississippi State, South Carolina, Arkansas and Vanderbilt are all winnable. Georgia will be a decided favorite, but UGA isn't unbeatable. I'd say 5-5 is very possible — and should be celebrated if that's what happens. The

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports