REVISED PROJECTIONS FOR 2020 TIGERS?

QUESTION: Coach Drinkwitz for governor! Through four games, this looks like a great hire! Have you revised your expectation for the Tigers’ potential win total for this year?
MATTER: Can we wait for Tuesday’s election results before putting Drinkwitz on the ballot for governor?
Revised expectations? Sure. I thought they'd win three or four games. At this point, if they only win three it's a big disappointment. If they only win four that's a mild disappointment. Florida is a more winnable game than I expected a month ago. Mississippi State, South Carolina, Arkansas and Vanderbilt are all winnable. Georgia will be a decided favorite, but UGA isn't unbeatable. I'd say 5-5 is very possible — and should be celebrated if that's what happens. The
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!