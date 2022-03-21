 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rex Orange County

Rex Orange County In Concert - Philadelphia

Alexander O'Connor of the band Rex Orange County performs Feb. 10, 2020, in Philadelphia. 

• !!! (Chk Chk Chk), 8 p.m. June 14, Old Rock House, $22-$25, metrotix.com

• Billy Strings, 8:30 p.m. June 16, St. Louis Music Park, $66-$69, ticketmaster.com

• Bayside and Thrice “two thousand twenty two united states tour” with Anxious, 8 p.m. June 16, the Pageant, $30-$35, ticketmaster.com

• Bon Iver, Bonnie Light Horseman, 7 p.m. June 17, St. Louis Music Park, $35-$100, ticketmaster.com

• Sonic Slam with Tom Keifer Band, L.A. Guns, Faster Pussycat, 7 p.m. June 17, Family Arena, $40-$75, ticketmaster.com

• Tesla, Bad Marriage, Signal 13, 8 p.m. June 18, the Pageant, $44.50-$74.50, ticketmaster.com

• Rex Orange County “The Who Cares? Tour,” 8 p.m. June 18, St. Louis Music Park, ticketmaster.com

• Chicago and Brian Wilson with Al Jardine, Blondie Chaplin, 7:30 p.m. June 18, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $25-$130, livenation.com

• Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers, Nate Bergman, 8 p.m. June 19, Off Broadway, $25, ticketweb.com

News