• Shane Gillis, 7:15 p.m. June 16, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. June 17-18, Helium Comedy Club, $25-$38, heliumcomedy.com
• Bayside and Thrice “two thousand twenty two united states tour” with Anxious, 8 p.m. June 16, the Pageant, $30-$35, ticketmaster.com
• Billy Strings, 8:30 p.m. June 16, St. Louis Music Park, $50-$69, ticketmaster.com
• Femi Kuti and the Positive Force featuring Made Kuti, 8 p.m. June 17, the Sheldon, $25-$40, metrotix.com
• Bon Iver, Bonnie Light Horseman, 7 p.m. June 17, St. Louis Music Park, $35-$100, ticketmaster.com
• Nick Gusman & the Coyotes, Mac Leaphart, the Mudpie Revue, 8 p.m. June 17, Off Broadway, $12, ticketweb.com
• “Sonic Slam” with Tom Keifer Band, L.A. Guns, Faster Pussycat, 7 p.m. June 17, Family Arena, $40-$75, ticketmaster.com
• Tesla, Bad Marriage, Signal 13, 8 p.m. June 18, the Pageant, $44.50-$74.50, ticketmaster.com
• Queens Blvd: Rock and Roll Hits, 6 p.m. June 18, Chesterfield Amphitheater, free, chesterfieldamphitheater.com
• Rex Orange County “Who Cares? Tour,” 8 p.m. June 18, St. Louis Music Park, ticketmaster.com
