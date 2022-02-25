 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rezz, Wreckno, Kasablanca, A Hundred Drums

  • 0

When 8 p.m. Feb. 26 • Where The Factory, 17106 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $38-$55; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

The Factory had its grand opening last year with electronic dance music act deadmau5 and since then has done well booking acts in that genre. The latest is female DJ and producer Rezz, whose latest album is “Spiral.” EDM.com calls “Spiral” her most cohesive work yet. She brings a new stage production for her show at the Factory. By Kevin C. Johnson

+3 
Kevin McBeth

Kevin McBeth. Photo by Dan Dreyfus

 Dan Dreyfus
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News