Rezz, Wreckno, Kasablanca, A Hundred Drums

When 8 p.m. Feb. 26 • Where The Factory, 17106 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $38-$55; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com
The Factory had its grand opening last year with electronic dance music act deadmau5 and since then has done well booking acts in that genre. The latest is female DJ and producer Rezz, whose latest album is “Spiral.” EDM.com calls “Spiral” her most cohesive work yet. She brings a new stage production for her show at the Factory. By Kevin C. Johnson