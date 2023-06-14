Richard Bolstad completed A-1 Skyraider training and served as an A-1 pilot with the 602nd Fighter Squadron. He was stationed at Bien Hoa Air Base in South Vietnam. In 1965, he was forced to bail out over North Vietnam and was taken as a prisoner of war on November 6 of that year. After spending 2,656 days in captivity, Bolstad was released during Operation Homecoming on February 12, 1973.
Richard Bolstad, U.S. Air Force
