Dick Alford served in the U.S. Army during the height of the Vietnam War. As a member of the infantry, he was gravely wounded and spent 10 months in a VA Hospital recovering. Besides combat medals, Dick is the recipient of two Purple Hearts. Today, Dick is an active citizen of Alton, Illinois. Dick recently was awarded the community service award by the local Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club. Dick is also a member of the local group that honors deceased veterans on Veterans Day.
Richard "Dick" Alford, U.S. Army
