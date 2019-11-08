When 6:30 p.m. Monday • Where St. Louis County Library, 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-994-3300
Two popular writers have new graphic novels for young readers. Ridley Pearson is back in St. Louis with the second in his “Super Sons” series, “The Foxglove Mission.” Super Son Jon Kent is the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane. His ally, Damian Wayne, is the offspring of Bruce Wayne. Meanwhile, Meg Cabot, author of the “Princess Diaries,” has her first graphic series with “Black Canary: Ignite,” about a junior high musician who also wants to solve crimes like her father, a NY cop. By Jane Henderson