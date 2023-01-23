Riegert, Joan Bernice "Joanie" (nee Amsler) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, January 12,2023. Beloved Wife of 34 years to Roger Riegert; loving sister of Dorothy Ellerbeck, Ronald Amsler, Kathy (Bob) Crawford, John (Diane) Amsler, Tina Brogan, and the late Donna Amsler and Mary Davis; beloved daughter of the late Marie (Kusmec) and Theodore Amsler; dear aunt, great-aunt, sister-in-law, niece, cousin and friend to many.