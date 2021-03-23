Rigazzi's Italian Coleslaw

Yield: 5 cups

1/2 head green cabbage (1 pound or more), sliced very thin with a mandoline or sharp knife

1/4 cup shredded carrots

3/4 cup sweet pickle relish (see note)

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/3 cup white vinegar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons salt (see note)

1 tablespoon celery seed

Note: Rigazzi’s restaurant makes this dish with a sweet relish from Kaiser Pickles that has almost no salt. If you use a relish with more sodium, use less salt to taste.

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl; toss until well mixed. Cover and refrigerate. The slaw is ready for serving after 1 hour but tastes best after 24 hours or longer.

Per 1/2-cup serving: 185 calories; 14g fat; 2g saturated fat; no cholesterol; 1g protein; 15g carbohydrate; 12g sugar; 1.5g fiber; 1,410mg sodium; 35mg calcium.