River Styx: Carl Phillips and Sufiya Abdur-Rahman

The River Styx Reading Series is a virtual event this month, with poet Carl Phillips, a Washington University professor, and Sufiya Abdur-Rahman, a nonfiction instructor at Washington College. Phillips’ new collection, “Then the War,” is made up of selected poems from 2007 to 2020. It was just released this month. Abdur-Rahman’s debut memoir, “Heir to the Crescent Moon,” was published in November. By Jane Henderson