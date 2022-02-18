 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
River Styx: Carl Phillips and Sufiya Abdur-Rahman

When 7 p.m. Feb. 21 • Where Zoom access provided at left-bank.comHow much $5 donation suggested • More info left-bank.com

The River Styx Reading Series is a virtual event this month, with poet Carl Phillips, a Washington University professor, and Sufiya Abdur-Rahman, a nonfiction instructor at Washington College. Phillips’ new collection, “Then the War,” is made up of selected poems from 2007 to 2020. It was just released this month. Abdur-Rahman’s debut memoir, “Heir to the Crescent Moon,” was published in November. By Jane Henderson

