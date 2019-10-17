When 7 p.m. Monday • Where Sophie’s Artist Lounge, 3224 Locust Street • How much $5 • More info riverstyx.org
The reading series features poet Francesca Bell, whose new book is “Bright Stain,” and fiction writer J. Ryan Stradal, author of “The Lager Queen of Minnesota.” Bell, who lives in California, also translates poetry from Arabic and German. Stradal, who grew up in Minnesota but now lives in California, is also the author of the novel “Kitchens of the Great Midwest.” He will also talk about and sign books at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Spencer Road library, 427 Spencer Road, St. Peters. By Jane Henderson