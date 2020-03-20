GH: Previously on “The Busch Family Brewed: Red Flags,” Billy Jr. and Marissa celebrate their one-year anniversary, and Billy decides to move to Dallas. His family, though, remains mostly suspicious of Marissa.

Episode 6 opens with a change of scenery. We’re in Dallas! After some beautiful shots of the skyline and architecture, we arrive outside the Adolphus Hotel. Hmm, I wonder if it’s named for …

BO: … Yes, Adolphus Busch, co-founder of Anheuser-Busch. Gussie and Jake have tagged along with Billy Jr., who is in town looking for apartments with Marissa.

GH: Yikes, this could get messy.

The three amigos roll into the hotel lobby. Jake and Billy each are pulling giant suitcases. Gussie carries a duffel bag that honestly looks empty. Perhaps it only contains pocket squares and bracelets. (Episode 5 callback.)

BO: Billy is wearing a blue cardigan with tiger faces all over it. Very whimsical.

“I brought my wingmen Gussie and Jake with me because they’re never going to turn down a road trip,” Billy says.

GH: Billy claims that he has a lot of family history in Dallas. It was the second place where Budweiser was distributed, he says, and Adolphus was so “into Dallas” that he wanted to build a hotel there.

A member of the hotel staff approaches with a tray of Champagne to toast their arrival.

BO: The hotel really looks amazing in these shots; its website doesn’t say whether Champagne is served to every guest at check-in or just to Busches. Billy urges Jake to show off his Champagne trick, which the server says he’d love to see.