Rob Hirsh, U.S. Navy Jun 14, 2023 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rob served in the Navy in 2001 after 9/11. Thank you for your service! 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Hoffmann projects stall in Augusta. Company scraps helicopter tours. Plans for luxury hotels, helicopter rides, and a golf course in Augusta are on hold, dead or delayed, according to a Hoffmann Family of Compan… 'We have to be perfect to win': Cardinals are out of the race until they outrun their mistakes “Keep showing up and expecting it to be different and it keeps not being different," says starter Adam Wainwright after Reds run off with 4-3 win. Editorial: Hawley, Schmitt are playing with fire in reckless comments about Trump indictment Editorial: Republicans around the country are spinning misleading accounts of what’s going on. With the echoes of Jan. 6, 2021, not that far i… Kirkwood lawyer sentenced for faking court orders, judges' signatures in 'betrayal' of clients Victims of a former Kirkwood family law attorney who falsified dozens of court documents confronted the lawyer on Monday and recounted the "ni… Shark attack in Egypt kills Russian swimmer in terrifying incident caught on video Egyptian authorities have banned swimming near a beach at a Red Sea resort after a shark fatally mauled a Russian citizen in a terrifying inci…