Rob Niemeyer - U.S. Navy

Ballwin native Rob Niemeyer was commissioned in 2002 upon graduation from the Naval Academy. During his career, he served on the USS Coronado, USS Thach, USS Pinckney and from November 2018 to October 2021, on the USS Milius in Yokosuka, Japan. His has received the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commemoration Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.