Rob Niemeyer - U.S. Navy

SOH Rob Niemeyer

Ballwin native Rob Niemeyer was commissioned in 2002 upon graduation from the Naval Academy. During his career, he served on the USS Coronado, USS Thach, USS Pinckney and from November 2018 to October 2021, on the USS Milius in Yokosuka, Japan. His has received the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commemoration Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

Terri N., Ballwin, Mo.

Stories of Honor nominations were supplied by the community. All nominations are told from the point of view of the nominator. Content produced by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Marketing Department. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information, contact marketing@post-dispatch.com
