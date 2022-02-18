 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rob Schneider

  • 0
2015 Rock on The Range

Rob Schneider performs in 2015 in Columbus, Ohio.

When 8 p.m. Feb. 18 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $35-$68; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

You know Rob Schneider from “Saturday Night Live,” his many movie roles and his association with Adam Sandler. Schneider is back, and he’s got issues. He brings his “I Have Issues” tour to the Factory. His first Netflix comedy special is “Asian Momma, Mexican Kids” (2020), which looks at his family and personal life and ends with a surprise duet with his daughter, singer Elle King. By Kevin C. Johnson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News