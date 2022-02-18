When 8 p.m. Feb. 18 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $35-$68; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com
You know Rob Schneider from “Saturday Night Live,” his many movie roles and his association with Adam Sandler. Schneider is back, and he’s got issues. He brings his “I Have Issues” tour to the Factory. His first Netflix comedy special is “Asian Momma, Mexican Kids” (2020), which looks at his family and personal life and ends with a surprise duet with his daughter, singer Elle King. By Kevin C. Johnson